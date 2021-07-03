J.D. Lambert, Jr., 59, of Dayton passed away on July 1, 2021 at home. J.D. was born November 22, 1961 in Fresno, California to parents, J.D. Lambert, Sr. and Jean Toombs Lambert.

J.D. had been a resident of Dayton since 2006 and was previously of Oklahoma. When he was young, he was a Boy Scout and was very athletic. He worked for Turn 2 Construction as a crane and rigging supervisor and had been doing this for over 30 years. J.D. enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and was a member of the NRA. He also enjoyed Hot Rods. He will always be remembered as a kindhearted person and his main enjoyment was his granddaughter, Paisley.

J.D. was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Lambert, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sherry Lambert; his mother, Jean Lambert; daughter, Amber Taylor and husband Jacob; granddaughter, Paisley Taylor; brother, Mike Lambert and wife Annette; sisters, Sharon Guichet and husband Jules, Karen Brooks and husband Billy and Debra Fern Rajo; special nephews, Michael Lambert, Matt Lambert and wife Ashley, Dakota Brooks and Sebastian Burke; special niece, Steeva Stephens; numerous other family members and friends.

Service for J.D. will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Services will conclude at this time.

