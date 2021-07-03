Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 1, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 1, 2021:

  • Fletcher, Pamela Ann – Failure to Appear, No Rabies Tag and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tjelmeland, Emily – Assault
  • Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Justice, Toran Lavell – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear
  • Bridges, Crystal Gail – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Invalid
  • Iorns, Jason Edward – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Stewart, Bobby  – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Avant, Alicia Nicole – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Cotton, Cathy Christine – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Saez Morales, Larides – Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument and Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirements
  • Bankhead, Robert Dewayne – Possession of Marijuana
  • Vega, David Antonio – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana
  • Gomez, Jeidy Crolina – Driving While Intoxicated with child under 15
  • Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
