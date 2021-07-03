Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 1, 2021:
- Fletcher, Pamela Ann – Failure to Appear, No Rabies Tag and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Tjelmeland, Emily – Assault
- Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Justice, Toran Lavell – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear
- Bridges, Crystal Gail – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Invalid
- Iorns, Jason Edward – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Stewart, Bobby – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Avant, Alicia Nicole – Burglary of a Habitation
- Cotton, Cathy Christine – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Saez Morales, Larides – Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument and Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirements
- Bankhead, Robert Dewayne – Possession of Marijuana
- Vega, David Antonio – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana
- Gomez, Jeidy Crolina – Driving While Intoxicated with child under 15
- Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance