Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 1, 2021:

Fletcher, Pamela Ann – Failure to Appear, No Rabies Tag and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tjelmeland, Emily – Assault

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication

Justice, Toran Lavell – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear

Bridges, Crystal Gail – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While License Invalid

Iorns, Jason Edward – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Stewart, Bobby – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Avant, Alicia Nicole – Burglary of a Habitation

Cotton, Cathy Christine – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Saez Morales, Larides – Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument and Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirements

Bankhead, Robert Dewayne – Possession of Marijuana

Vega, David Antonio – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (two counts) and Possession of Marijuana

Gomez, Jeidy Crolina – Driving While Intoxicated with child under 15

Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance

