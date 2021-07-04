Celebrating Liberty: Fireworks show kicks off Fourth of July

The City of Liberty kicked off local celebrations for the Fourth of July on Saturday with a spectacular fireworks show in the city park. Hundreds of people turned out to the park and nearby parking lots to see the approximately 15-minute-long display.

If you missed it the show, Bluebonnet News has uploaded two video clips to Facebook. Just click on the following links to watch parts of the show.

https://www.facebook.com/bluebonnetnews/videos/171011138402067

https://www.facebook.com/bluebonnetnews/videos/547561306664091

If you still are hoping to catch a local fireworks show in person this Independence Day, there are two more set for Sunday, July 4.

The City of Daisetta, with the assistance of local fire departments and Liberty County Hazmat, is hosting a fireworks show from Hull-Daisetta High School Stadium. The City of Cleveland is hosting one from Cleveland High School. Both shows are free and start just after dusk.





Fireworks light up the night sky over Liberty Municipal Park on July 3, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

