Carolyn Diane West, 77 of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown. She was surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born in Houston, Texas on September 12, 1943 to parents Louis Williams and Opal Pyle Williams.

Carolyn was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She had a spunky personality; sassy, up-front, and unfiltered with a heart of gold. Hardheaded and determined there was no task too big or too small that she couldn’t tackle. Before she retired, she worked in the food industry for several different companies including Gerland’s and Hardin ISD. She enjoyed playing Bingo and listening to Elvis Presley. Carolyn was strong in her faith, loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Crosby Church. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Carolyn will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles Anthony West, Sr.; grandson Justin Keith West; great-grandson Kiptyn; son-in-law Rusty McCreight; and numerous brothers and sisters. She leaves behind to cherish her memory; step-dad Doug Dobos; son Charles Anthony West, Jr.; daughter-in-law Dianna Jean West; daughter Dana McCreight; son Lewis West and wife Karen; daughter Sonja Ziriax; son Gene West and wife Bobbie; granddaughter Rebecca Evans; grandson Anthony West and wife Jessica; grandson Kyle West; grandson Drew West and wife Jessica; grandson Raymond West and wife Aerial; grandson Dusty McCreight and wife Heather; granddaughter Memori Morgan and husband Anthony; granddaughter Sara Carpenter and husband Dalton; grandson Cody West; grandson Tyson West and wife Amanda; grandson Marcus Ziriax and wife Kelsi; granddaughter Halie Bush; grandson Coby West; granddaughter Kaci West; grandson Jaden West; brother Dean Weldon; sister Ybry Turner; brother Roy Williams; sister LaTerie McDonald; and twenty-four great-grandchildren. In addition, she leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 AM to 11 AM in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral Services begin at 11 AM at Allison’s with Pastor Keenan Smith officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM at Holly Grove Cemetery in Livingston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carolyn’s memory to stem cell treatments for great-grandson Myles Ziriax:

Venmo payment, @Myles-Ziriax or mail donations to:

C/O Stem Cells for Myles Ziriax

3404 North Street

Liberty, Texas 77575

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

