Paul Morwood Nelson Jr., 72, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, July 28, 1948 in Houston, Texas to Paul Morwood Nelson and Gladys Laverne (Watson) Nelson, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years Diane Nelson; daughters, Marsha Biddle and husband Dennis, and Heather Hartley and husband Phillip; brother, Parr Nelson and wife Ellen; sister, Ruth Flournoy and husband Paul; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A memorial service in Paul’s honor will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at New Beginning Baptist Church at 2:00 pm. Interment for Paul will take place at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date. Rev. Larry Riggins officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the church for the building fund.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

