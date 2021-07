The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 2, 2021:

Ruiz-Rodriguez, Carlos Alberto – Criminal Trespass

Parker, Aaron Michael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Lewis, Deandre Travel – Driving While Intoxicated

Rosales-Gonzales, Jorge – Failure to Stop and Render Aid and Give Information

Lewis, Deandre Travel

Parker, Aaron Michael

Ruiz-Rodriguez, Carlos Alberto

Share this: Twitter

Facebook