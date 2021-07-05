Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 3, 2021:
- Shambley, Brandon Tarell – Failure to Appear and Theft
- Tanner, Robert Todd – Hold for Harris County-Theft
- Riggs, Jerry Lawaune – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, No Driver’s License and Parole Violation
- Burton, Dewey Michael – Hindering Secured Creditors
- Lawrence, Zachary Mark II – Hold for Nacogdoches-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Nacogdoches-Criminal Trespass (three counts) and Hold for Nacogdoches-Bail Jumping
- Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Theft of Property