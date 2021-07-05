Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 3, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 3, 2021:

  • Shambley, Brandon Tarell – Failure to Appear and Theft
  • Tanner, Robert Todd – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Riggs, Jerry Lawaune – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, No Driver’s License and Parole Violation
  • Burton, Dewey Michael – Hindering Secured Creditors
  • Lawrence, Zachary Mark II – Hold for Nacogdoches-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Nacogdoches-Criminal Trespass (three counts) and Hold for Nacogdoches-Bail Jumping
  • Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Theft of Property
