Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 3, 2021:

Shambley, Brandon Tarell – Failure to Appear and Theft

Tanner, Robert Todd – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Riggs, Jerry Lawaune – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, No Driver’s License and Parole Violation

Burton, Dewey Michael – Hindering Secured Creditors

Lawrence, Zachary Mark II – Hold for Nacogdoches-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Nacogdoches-Criminal Trespass (three counts) and Hold for Nacogdoches-Bail Jumping

Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Theft of Property

