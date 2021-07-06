Cleveland man killed in crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash on SH 105, approximately two miles east of Sour Lake.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:15 a.m. on July 6, a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling west on SH 105 and a 2020 Mack truck was traveling eastbound.

Bradley Scott Harrison, 45, of Cleveland, the driver of the Dodge, for an unknown reason, crossed into the eastbound lane of travel, striking the Mack head on. He died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Mack truck, Jamaal Standerson, 44, of Beaumont, was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont with non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Richard Sandifer.

Harrison was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Mark Adams of Sour Lake.

This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

