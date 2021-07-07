Joyce Fore Dudley passed from this Earth on July 4, 2021 after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Born in Trinity, Texas on September 1, 1943. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Evelyn (Smith) Roe of Houston, Texas, and her adopted parents, Buck and Mary Louise (Pillow) Fore of Groves, Texas; her sister, Marie Roe Furr of Kerrville, Texas; her brother, Roy E. Roe of Houston, Texas and many other relatives. Joyce was active in helping neighbors, family and friends, as well as working, after retirement, with the elderly. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Joel Dudley and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Lori Thompson, Hunter Thompson, Kelby Hubbard; nieces and nephews, Donna Dozier, Susan Baker; Jimmy Furr, and Jerry Furr; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A Celebration Of Life in Joyce’s honor will be held on August 21, 2021, at Rural Shade Baptist Church beginning at 1:00 pm.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the American Heart Society.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

