Sybilla “Billie” (Suter) Fletcher, 88, of Cleveland, Texas went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, October 19, 1932 in Magnolia, Texas to Samuel Suter and Ruby Ruth Phillips, both of whom have preceded her in death. Sybilla was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Scanlan, sisters, Alice Mayfield, Missy Parrish, and Margaret Scanlan. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of over 70 years Paul Fletcher; nephew, Dennis Fletcher; sister, Georgie Schulz; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

