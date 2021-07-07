Geraldine “Gerry” Avallone, Mom, Grandma, Aunt Gerry, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Argyle, Texas, at the age of 78. She was surrounded by her loving family. Gerry was born on January 29, 1943 in California to parents Wilburn M. Kitchen and Dazelle E. Cearley Kitchen.

Graham Cracker, as her grandchildren called her, was a wonderful partner, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren and loved spending as much time with them as possible. Gerry graduated from Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio in 1961 and went on to work in the Insurance Industry her entire career. She had three children and five grandchildren who she cherished more than anything.

Gerry had an adventurous spirit and fun-loving personality. She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. There was no task too big or too small that she couldn’t tackle. She loved to travel and explore new places. Gerry liked to shop and would spend hours rummaging through second-hand shops. She enjoyed being out in the sun, gardening, walking or hanging out on the back porch. Gerry loved decorating for holidays but especially Christmas. She watched Hallmark Christmas movies throughout the year. She loved music in all genres. Often times, you could catch her driving her FJ Cruiser windows down, music blaring. She had a beautiful laugh and a smile that would light up any room. Gerry always wanted the best for everyone, and she went out of her way to make people feel loved.

For the last several years, Gerry lived in Liberty, Texas, with her partner and best friend of 20-plus years, Greg Chitwood. They traveled together, remodeled a beautiful home and enjoyed spending time with their fur-babies.

Gerry was a ray of sunshine, and she will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; Wilburn M and Dazelle E Kitchen and brother in-law, Fred Spencer.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her partner Greg Chitwood; son George Vasill; daughter Melissa Robertson; son Jared Rosckes & wife Cindy; grandchildren Kyle and Megan Robertson; Landon, Carson, and Brayden Rosckes; sisters Diana Spencer; Maurine Chase and husband Will Carver; brother Bill Kitchen and other survivors.

In addition, she leaves behind her beloved dog Scooter, numerous cats and many other loving family members and friends.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard”

– Winnie the Pooh

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

