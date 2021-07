The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 5, 2021:

Pulido, Luis Jr. – Possession of Marijuana, more than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds

Fountain, Jenna Marie – Criminal Trespass

Soto, Richard – Obstructing Highway Passage, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Brooks, Wilson – Parole Violation-Aggravated Assault

Norris, Miles Dean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Marceaux, Nancy Lynn – Criminal Trespass

Brooks, Wilson Jr.

Fountain, Jenna Marie

Marceaux, Nancy Lynn

Norris, Miles Dean

Pulido, Luis Jr.

Soto, Richard

Share this: Twitter

Facebook