Bailes announces reelection bid for state representative

Ernest Bailes announced he will seek re-election for his fourth term as the State Representative for House District 18, furthering his legacy of dedication to the constituents of Liberty, Walker, and San Jacinto counties.

“We have much more to accomplish during the upcoming special sessions and beyond.” Bailes said. “Now more than ever, rural Texans must have an advocate in our Texas House.”

Throughout his time as a Member of the Texas House of Representatives, Bailes has served on the Agriculture and Livestock, Corrections, Economic and Small Business Development, Energy Resources, Land and Resource Management, and Rules and Regulations committees.

This past session, Bailes passed, sponsored, and supported many key pieces of legislation including protecting the unborn, strengthening private property rights, expanding rural broadband, reforming ERCOT, and supporting our retired teachers.

“I appreciate the unending support from my community to seek re-election,” Bailes said. “I’ll continue to stand by my convictions, and work tirelessly to solve real issues affecting people’s daily lives.”

The 87th regular legislative session concluded on May 31, 2021 with a special session scheduled to begin on July 8, 2021, and Representative Bailes supports the conservative initiatives listed in the Governor’s proclamation.

About Representative Bailes

Elected in 2016, State Representative Ernest Bailes represents House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto, and Walker counties. Bailes, a lifelong rancher and agriculturalist, was raised on his family’s dairy and beef cattle operation in East Texas. He grew up in Shepherd and earned his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 2004.

Ernest and his wife, Courtney live in Shepherd, Texas with their two sons, Cinco and Rigby. Both sons attend Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD where Courtney is a school teacher. Ernest is active in the community and serves on various boards, including the San Jacinto County Fair Association, San Jacinto County Farm Bureau, and the SISD Technology Advisory Committee.

