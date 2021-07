Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 6, 2021:

Reynolds, Fransica Christina – Assault

Laing, Jacob Alex – Possession of Marijuana

Williams, Carl Frontz IV – Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Hawkins, Autumn – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Chambers, Ben Thomas – Violation of Driver’s License Restriction and Speeding

Anders, Michael Carroll – Assault by Threat

Mangum, Luke Avery – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

