Ray Delford Kelley, 74, of Dayton, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Sunday, July 4, 2021. He was born on Monday, September 2, 1946, in Montgomery, Alabama to Oliver Delford Kelley and Georgia Velma (Holland) Kelley, both of whom have preceded him in death. Ray was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Velma Mae Kelley, and daughter, Rebecca Lorene Kelley. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Tammy Lee Avalos, Georgia Dee Lognion and husband Boyd, De Vona Mae Stark and husband Jeff, Ray Delford Kelley, Jr.; brothers, James Kelley and wife Patsy, Jerry Kelley and wife Kathy; sisters, Louise Pousson and husband Randy, Shirley Fudge and husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Dwayne Best, Michael Best, Laci Pierce, Paul Lognion, Cheyenne Palmer, Dustin Moore, Colton Stark, and Barbara Jones; great-grandchildren, Kierra Anderson, Kaiden Anderson, Owen Best, Ethan Best, Dakotah Pierce, Betty Martin, Bailey Martin, Bowen Palmer, Lane Moore, Charlie Jones, and Koby Jones; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Ray will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Ray will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10:00 am. Interment for Ray will immediately follow at Holly Grove Cemetery. Charles Stoker officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Dwayne Best, Michael Best, Paul Lognion, Dustin Moore, Colton Stark, and Chris Palmer.

Honorary pallbearer will be Travis Pierce.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

