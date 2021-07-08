Campbell retiring after 31 years with L-D Chamber

After serving with the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce for over 31 years, Chamber President Mary Anne Campbell will retire on July 15 due to health reasons.

Campbell first came to the Chamber in 1990, working with then-manager Jeff Winter as his Administrative Assistant. Later, she was made President of the organization in 2001, following the resignation of manager Gary Underwood.

Campbell says it has been a privilege and honor to work in the position of Chamber President and to meet many positive, upbeat and caring people who have added so much to her life.

In a chamber newsletter on Wednesday, Campbell said she thanks everyone for their hard work and support of the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Board Chairman Melissa Richards said Campbell will be missed.

“We love Mary Anne and want to thank her for her years of service to the Chamber,” Richards said.

Campbell’s departure leaves an opening within the Chamber that Richards said the Board will look to fill in the near future.

On July 14, the Chamber plans to host its regular membership luncheon, the first in many months since COVID-19 caused meetings to be suspended as the venue at the Liberty Center was not available.

“We are not doing a retirement party for Mary Anne, so to speak, but we are going to recognize her retirement at the July 14 luncheon. We encourage anyone who wants to send her well wishes or cards to bring them to the luncheon. Mary Anne will not be there but we will get them to her,” Richards said.

For more information on the Chamber, go online to https://www.libertydaytonchamber.com/ or call 936-336-5736.

