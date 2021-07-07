Aquatic center opens at AIM Team Camp in Tarkington

A grand opening celebration was held July 4 for the Jessica Faith Bostwick Aquatic Center, part of the AIM Team Camp in Tarkington that is operated by Liberty Church of Cleveland. The new aquatic center, paid for entirely by donations and fundraisers, is named for Jessica Bostwick, the late daughter of senior pastors Preston and Paige Bostwick and the granddaughter of founding pastors Bob and Frieda White.

At the age of 6, Jessica was tragically killed in a car crash on CR 2184 near her home. Like many children, she loved swimming and spent her summers in her grandmother’s backyard pool.

“For three years, I taught her swimming techniques. I would pick her up after I got off work and she would be waiting for me, standing outside in her swimsuit and holding a towel. She learned it from the get-go. She had the American crawl down to a fine art,” said Frieda. “She was overjoyed to be able to show her mom that she could swim across the pool. She was just a little kid but she could do it. It was so precious.”

Jessica Bostwick

The aquatic center that now bears her name has two 18 X 40-foot pools and a restroom facility. It is the latest feature to be added to the ever-growing AIM Team Camp, which has activities of basketball, archery, zip line, canoeing, fishing, Capture the Flag, Gaga Ball, Ultimate Frisbee, and high and low ropes courses.

AIM Team Camp, which stands for “Adventures in Ministry, Together Everyone Achieves More,” is located at 257 CR 2190. In addition to summer youth camps, overnight and day camps are available by request.

As the camp is Christian-based, daily devotions and evening worship services are also offered. The camp also offers corporate team building camps. AIM Team has dorms to accommodate 100 campers at any given time.

Ground was broken for the aquatic center in March 2019, just two months before another tragedy – the triple shooting that left two people dead and one person critically injured at the B-Dependable Plumbing business in Cleveland. In the aftermath of that shooting, and while law enforcement was attempting to apprehend the murder suspect, a Liberty County sheriff’s deputy was also shot and his injuries indirectly led to his death a few months later.

Bob White, founding pastor of Liberty Church in Cleveland, offers a prayer at the dedication and grand opening for the Jessica Faith Bostwick Aquatic Center in Tarkington. Jessica was the daughter of Bob and Frieda White and the daughter of Preston and Paige Bostwick (all pictured).

The shooting might seem unrelated except that the plumbing business’s owner, Chris Grubbs, had agreed to donate time and services to the aquatic center, according to Frieda White. Before the shooting, she said she spoke to Grubbs about her dream for the aquatic center.

“I told him we wanted to have a legacy for Jessica. He said he would help. I thought he would donate a commode or something, but he ended up committed to the entire project,” said Frieda. “He came out here a week before the shooting. Chris lost his brother and sister-in-law in the shooting, and he himself was shot twice in the neck, so we never expected him to come through on the project. We thought the trauma would stop him from helping, but you know what, he sent his crew out here to keep his word. That’s the kind of integrity he has. Our project was a small thing in comparison to what he had gone through but he made it happen, and we will be forever grateful to him.”

Other donors to the JFB Aquatic Center are Shaun and Debra Good, Bob and Frieda White, Good Promotions, Prentice and Paula Anderson, Robert and Michelle Baker, Jim and Susan Bolding, RT Ellis, Inc., David and Michelle Welch, Backyard Paradise Pools, Whitener Enterprises, Robbie Harris, Billy and Dianne Redus, James Knight, JD and Rita Gettings, Andy and Rita Kylberg, Hennie and Miranda Bosman, Sherry Cook, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Barbara Toler, Turner and Jean Bostwick, David Kumar, Kenneth Riggs, Dr. Vic Uhrenholdt, Prosperity Bank, Dr. Greg Krenek, Dave and Kay Roberts, Tasha Childress, Brenda Groaning, and Brent and Jennifer Booker.

Frieda White stands alongside a photo of her late granddaughter, Jessica, at the grand opening of an aquatic center in Tarkington named in Jessica’s memory.

