New medical clinic opening in Dayton

The Dayton Community Development Corporation (DCDC) Board of Directors approved a grant request on June 14 for $50,000 to assist with the build out of a new medical facility in Dayton named OmniPoint Health.

The medical facility will occupy over 4,000 square feet in the Downtown Corridor and provide primary medical care services, outpatient X-ray, and laboratory services. The facility will consist of 10 exam rooms and one procedure room.

The health system announced last week its intentions to change its name to OmniPoint Health. The new name will make its debut in the Dayton location with the remaining facilities changing in January 2022. The new name comes as the company expands its services beyond Chambers County and reflects its new mission to exemplify medical excellence with the same personalized service, love, and treatment they would entrust to their own families.

“We recognize the importance to access high-quality healthcare close to home,” said William Kiefer, Chambers Health CEO. “We are proud to partner with community leaders to offer same-day appointments for a wide-variety of health services. We are here to eliminate the days of waiting or traveling to get the care you need.”

The facility will employ approximately 8-10 people to start with plans to expand across Dayton to include specialty care and other services.

DCDC is providing funding for this facility through its Downtown Improvement Grant Program, which provides assistance to businesses that are located inside the Downtown Corridor who seek to make improvements, locate, or expand in the corridor. DCDC grants are paid upon completion of the project in September.

“We are happy to be bringing in a regional healthcare partner to help meet the medical needs of our community. X-ray and laboratory services will be among the array of amenities available right here in our hometown,” said Tonya Smikal, President of the DCDC Board.

“DCDC was tasked with bringing additional, quality medical care services to the community several years ago, and we are excited to have partnered with OmniPoint Health to bring this new facility to our community,” said DCDC Executive Director Ann Marie Miller.

Chambers Health was founded in 1950 in Anahuac with a hospital along Trinity Bay and has since expanded to a clinic, dental office, and wellness center in the area, as well as a full-service clinic in Mont Belvieu.

As the premier people-centric healthcare system, Chambers Health is dedicated to medical excellence, serving as a catalyst for all its patients to live, active, happy, and productive lives. Follow Chambers Health on Facebook for more updates on its services, activities, and the Dayton opening.

