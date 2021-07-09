Joe Lynn Williamson, age 75, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born December 20, 1945 in Livingston, Texas to parents Monroe and Lucy Williamson who preceded him in death along with his children, Terri Lynn and Roger Lynn Williamson; and brother, Billy Williamson.

Survivors include his wife, Jerrie Beth Williamson; along with numerous friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m.

