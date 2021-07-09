Janice Marshall Hardy, 68, of Baytown, Texas, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown. She was born on April 9, 1953, in Lufkin, Texas, to Glentis “Monkey” Marshall and mother Mary Lou Hollingsworth. A long-time resident of Lufkin, Texas she spent her last years in Baytown, Texas. Janice loved gardening and beautiful yellow roses. She was a devoted Christian and loved her grandkids dearly. Her smile would light up the room when she spoke of her time of being a manager at McDonald’s where she was able to give out all the McDonald’s collectibles to her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Janice is preceded in death by her fathers Glentis “Monkey” Marshall and George Allen Cryer Sr; nephews, William Darrell Peters and George Allen Cryer III.



Those left to cherish her memory are mother, Mary Lou Cryer of Zavalla, Texas; daughter, Tanya & husband Kyle Newkirk of Liberty, Texas; son, Tony Stanley; sisters, Peggy and husband Pat Edgar of Loreaville, La and Glentis Marshall of Lufkin, Texas; brothers, George Cryer, Jr. and wife Sheila of Zavalla, Texas and Craig Cryer and wife Tootsie of Zavalla, Texas; grandchildren, Wesley Price, Ashley Stanley, Kylie and Korey Newkirk; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews with a host of loving family and friends.



Arrangements are under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Janice Marshall Hardy, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

