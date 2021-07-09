Clyde LaNelle Jeffcoat, 88, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was born on Monday, May 8, 1933 in Cleveland, Texas to Clyde “Cooter” Stout and Bernice (Cook) Stout, both of whom have preceded her in death. LaNelle was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Darrell Jeffcoat, brother, Frank C. Stout, and sister, Hazel “Tootsie” Stout. Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Jeffrey Joe Jeffcoat and wife Norma, and Robert Andrew Jeffcoat; brothers, Thomas Davis and wife Cheryl, and James Davis and wife Deborah; grandchildren, Robert Edward “Beaux” Jeffcoat, and Terry JoLyn Lee; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for LaNelle will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for LaNelle will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:00 am. Interment for LaNelle will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Carl Williamson officiating.

