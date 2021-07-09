Cleveland Lions raising money for children’s vision screening

Cleveland Lions Club is hosting a drawing to raise funds to provide free vision screening for all of Cleveland ISD’s elementary school children as they return to school in the coming week. The Lions Club also assists with full vision testing and eyeglasses for those in need.

In order to provide these services, Lions are selling $10 tickets for the raffle. As only 500 tickets will be sold, this will increase the odds for winning one of the three top prizes, which include a 70-inch smart TV, a $500 gift card to Brookshire Brothers and a handcrafted hunting knife.

The winning tickets will be drawn on Aug. 3.

Tickets may be purchased from any Cleveland Lions Club member, including Raylene Atkinson, Terrie Manners, Estelle Trevathan, Mike Penry, Rhonda Penry, Thomas Higgins, Glinda Plumlee, Jim Plumlee, Rachell Hall, Kem Arnold, Ken Butler or Mary Butler.

Cleveland Lions are very involved in events throughout the year. If you are interested in joining the Lions Club, meetings are held every Tuesday at noon at La Costa Seafood Restaurant in Cleveland. Annual dues are $100 and may be paid annually, semi-annually or monthly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

