ESD 3, local firefighters pay tribute to commissioner who died from COVID

Firefighters from across Liberty County turned out last Saturday, July 3, to pay final respects to ESD 3 Commissioner Jeff LeBlanc, who died June 29 after a battle with COVID.

LeBlanc served as an ESD commissioner for 18 months and also was owner of Liberty Radio Texas, chairman of Republican Liberty Caucus of Texas and Precinct 29 chair of the Liberty County Republican Party.

His funeral was held at Old River Baptist Church on FM 1409. His funeral procession from the church passed by the ESD 3 fire station in the Westlake area en route to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Because there was no graveside service, LeBlanc’s widow, Kay, parents and other family members were able to watch as the procession passed.



Kay LeBlanc and her grandson watch as the hearse carrying her husband, Jeff, passes by his old fire station in the Westlake area in Dayton.

ESD 3 firefighters and other firefighters from Liberty County salute as the casket of Liberty County ESD 3 Commissioner Jeff LeBlanc leaves Old River Baptist Church on Saturday following his funeral.

