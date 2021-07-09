Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 7, 2021:

Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Herman, Kanaan Carron – Possession of Marijuana

Gaskamp, Danny Lee III – Indecency With a Child with Sexual Contact

Downs, Katie Anne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez, David Jr. – Possession of Marijuana

York, Jessica Mae – Theft of Property and Criminal Trespassing

Boutin, Percy Jr. – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Hayes, Charles Wayne – Public Intoxication

