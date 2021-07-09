Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 7, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 7, 2021:

  • Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Herman, Kanaan Carron – Possession of Marijuana
  • Gaskamp, Danny Lee III – Indecency With a Child with Sexual Contact
  • Downs, Katie Anne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hernandez, David Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
  • York, Jessica Mae – Theft of Property and Criminal Trespassing
  • Boutin, Percy Jr. – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Hayes, Charles Wayne – Public Intoxication
