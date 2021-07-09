Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 7, 2021:
- Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Herman, Kanaan Carron – Possession of Marijuana
- Gaskamp, Danny Lee III – Indecency With a Child with Sexual Contact
- Downs, Katie Anne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hernandez, David Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
- York, Jessica Mae – Theft of Property and Criminal Trespassing
- Boutin, Percy Jr. – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Hayes, Charles Wayne – Public Intoxication