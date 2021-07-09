Dead man still unidentified, MCSO asking for public’s help

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office continue to seek the public’s help in identifying a male subject whose body was found on July 1 on the 13600 block of FM 3083 in Conroe. According to a statement from the MCSO, it appears the man was placed there after his death.

The cause of his death is still being investigated.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot, 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a black Nike T-shirt, a pair of gray shorts and a black belt.





“The sheriff’s Office would like to provide information and closure to the family of this yet-unidentified person, and solicit the public’s help in locating the family or identifying this male,” the statement reads.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5800 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number 21A203996.

