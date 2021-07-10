Ida Mae Fischer, 72, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, after suffering complications from double pneumonia. She was born on November 22, 1948, in Delhi, Louisiana. Ida was a sweet and loving person who was always willing to help others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ida was preceded in death by her father John Wesley Johnson Jr.; and her mother Edna Sowell Johnson. She is survived by her son Christopher Johnson; her daughter Gina Brown; and her sister Linda Morris. Ida also leaves behind to cherish her memory, her grandson Tristan Brown and granddaughter Victoria Lance; her great-grandson, Alexander, who she was especially proud of; her three nephews; and numerous great-grand nieces and nephews.

To send flowers to Ida’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

