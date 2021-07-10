Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 8, 2021

By
bbnewseditor
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 8, 2021:

  • Little, William Jacob – Assault/Family Violence
  • Patton, Dustin Blake – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Disorderly Conduct
  • Burgess, George Dennis – Theft of Property
  • Hayes, Charles Wayne – Public Intoxication
  • Martinez, Arnulfo Hubert – Revocation of Probation-Assault and Revocation of Probation-Resisting Arrest
  • Gardner, Casey Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Turnbo, Tina Ann – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Glover, Michael Gene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance
