Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 8, 2021:

Little, William Jacob – Assault/Family Violence

Patton, Dustin Blake – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Disorderly Conduct

Burgess, George Dennis – Theft of Property

Hayes, Charles Wayne – Public Intoxication

Martinez, Arnulfo Hubert – Revocation of Probation-Assault and Revocation of Probation-Resisting Arrest

Gardner, Casey Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Turnbo, Tina Ann – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Glover, Michael Gene – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

