Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 10, 2021:
- Paz, Richard Allen – Parole Violation
- Flores, Santiago – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plate/Registration and Expired Driver’s License
- Carreon, Nina Angelica – Theft of Property
- Guinn, Brenda Jeanette – Speeding
- Webb, Charles Garrett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant (three counts)
- Stewart, Alice – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gilmore, Kelly Ann – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bland, Parnell Treymayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Fencil, Shannon Lee – Assault on a Public Servant, Driving While License Invalid, Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give Information, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions and Fraudulent Removing or Concealing Price Tag Equal to $100 but less than $750