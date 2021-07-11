Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 10, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 10, 2021:

  • Paz, Richard Allen – Parole Violation
  • Flores, Santiago – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plate/Registration and Expired Driver’s License
  • Carreon, Nina Angelica – Theft of Property
  • Guinn, Brenda Jeanette – Speeding
  • Webb, Charles Garrett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant (three counts)
  • Stewart, Alice – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gilmore, Kelly Ann – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bland, Parnell Treymayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Fencil, Shannon Lee – Assault on a Public Servant, Driving While License Invalid, Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give Information, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions and Fraudulent Removing or Concealing Price Tag Equal to $100 but less than $750
  • Carreon, Nina Angelica
  • Bland, Parnell Treymayne
  • Fencil, Shannon Lee
  • Gilmore, Kelly Ann
  • Patton, Jayron Deshawn
  • Paz, Richard Allen
  • Stewart, Alice
  • Webb, Charles Garrett

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.