Modesto Martinez, age 57, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born January 5, 1964 in Reynoso, Mexico to parents Tomasa Rodriguez and Modesto Martinez, Sr. who preceded him in death along with his grandparents, Abraham Martinez, Nicolasa Rodriguez, Tomasa Barrintos and Manuel Rodriguez.

Survivors include his wife, Rosa Maria Martinez; daughters, Blanca Rodriguez and husband Federico, Paloma Robinson and husband Dennard, Rosa Perez and husband Martin; sons, Modesto Martinez, Jr. and wife Franshesca, Timothy Martinez and wife Denia; sisters, Olga Lidia Rodriguez and Pily Martinez Varela; brothers, Juan E. Martinez, Abraham Martinez, Jose G. Martinez, Francisco Martinez, Florencio Martinez, Angel M. Martinez, and Fernando Martinez; grandchildren, Adamari Rodriguez, D.J. Robinson, Alessandra Rodriguez, Christopher Robinson, Alondra Rodriguez, Alexa Perez, Maydely Martinez, Milan Martinez, Emma Perez, Zuhanna Martinez, and Mateo Martinez; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will start at 5:00 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

