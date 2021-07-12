Albert Lee Embry, Jr., age 80, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born July 26, 1940 in Lake Providence, Louisiana to parents Juanita and Albert Lee Embry, Sr. who preceded him in death along with his daughter, Lanita Rose Embry.

Mr. Embry served in the US Navy from September 30, 1957 – July 25, 1961. He worked as a Millwright for 40+ years traveling the country with his family. He enjoyed coaching youth softball and baseball teams, raising race horses, and later in life, driving his tractor.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sammie Gilliam Embry; daughters, Mariah Shelton and husband Stephen, Jo Anne Brod and husband Billy Emmons; sisters, Shirley McDaniel and husband Jimmy, Linda Feck, Faye Lavergne and husband Donavan; grandchildren, Whitney Fulcher and husband Wayne, Melanie Smith and husband Josh, and Douglas Chaudoir; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Smith, Weston Smith, and Marlee Thornton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Embry Home in Evergreen, Texas.

