Pursuit ends in crash in Liberty

Two people were sent to area hospitals – one by air ambulance – after a pursuit ended in a crash on the 700 block of Main Street on Monday, July 12.

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, the pursuit began after officers were called to check on a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood.

“The man was in his vehicle and wouldn’t listen to commands from officers. Suddenly he took off, and officers pursued him,” Fairchild said.

During the pursuit, the fleeing driver allegedly crashed his Toyota Solara into a gate at the Liberty ISD bus barn on Grand Ave. before heading east toward Main Street. When he turned south on Main Street, he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a northbound Chevy Cruze.

The charred vehicle of a suspect is loaded onto a wrecker to be hauled away from a crash scene on the 700 block of Main Street in Liberty.

The fleeing suspect’s vehicle, stopped by a curb, came to rest about 20 feet from the McGuire Law Office building. After the crash, the man’s vehicle caught on fire and he reportedly fled on foot from police.

“They had to taze him to stop him from running,” said Fairchild.

As of yet, the man’s vehicle is not reported as stolen, according to Fairchild, and the motive for him running from police is still unknown.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man from Beaumont, was airlifted to a Houston area trauma center. The female driver in the Chevy Cruze was taken by ground ambulance to a hospital in Baytown. Fairchild said she was being checked for injuries as a precaution.

The suspect is expected to be charged with Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle. Fairchild said officers will be speaking to the District Attorney’s Office about the possibility of also charging him with Aggravated Assault.

Debris from a two-vehicle crash litters the ground of the McGuire Law Office on the 700 block of Main Street in Liberty.

