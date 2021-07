The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 10, 2021:

Williams, Christopher Jarodd – Speeding, No Driver’s License and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Kelley, Ray Delford Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated

Hume, Ladonna Rae – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Hollis, Lerry Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wright, Gregory Earl – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)

