Liberty 15U girls win State softball championship

The Liberty 15 U Allstate Team won the State championship in Sulphur Springs on June 29 by winning the second game against Anahuac in the double-elimination tournament.

For the athletes, who represent Liberty, Hardin and Hull-Daisetta school districts, the State championship game was their last opportunity to play together before they leave youth league sports and go on to play on high school teams next season.

The 12-member team includes Emma Smart, Alyssa Smith, Brianna Bowles, Brier Mills, Byanka Lopez, Maeli Webb, Taylor Knight, Callie Scheffler, Ava Friend, Kadence Bennett, Raelea Putnam and Ryleigh Jordan.

“Many of them have been playing together since T-ball,” said Chris Williams, who coaches the team alongside Joey Scheffler. Jennifer Bowles is the team manager.

Even though the team was undefeated throughout the tournament, winning the championship game seemed uncertain when they dropped the first of the two final games to Anahuac.

“They they had to play Anahuac again and whoever won that game would be the champion,” Williams said. “We also had to overcome some rain delays. After the rain, the fields were soaked and were not playable, but our parents got together to get the field ready since the yard crew was already gone. The parents went and got bags of sand to pour on the field to get it ready for them to play.”

The girls had their share of good luck this season as there were no injuries, which allowed them to play their “hearts out and put it all on the line,” said Williams.

The Liberty 15U Allstate team are State champs.

“I am very impressed with how they fought the whole time and overcame any adversity. They showed up in Sulphur Springs ready to play and came out on top,” he said.

According to Williams, the last State championship for the Liberty 15 U girls was roughly two decades ago.

