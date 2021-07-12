Sundance Head to perform at Dayton High School stadium on July 23

In the “My school is cooler than yours” argument, Dayton ISD just gained an advantage. On July 23, Dayton ISD will host a free community concert with Sundance Head to kick off the fall season for the Dayton Broncos.

Head, a native of Porter, Texas, and winner of Season 11 of “The Voice,” is known for his “Soul Country” sound and powerhouse voice.

“You may not be a Broncos fan when you get here but we think you will be by the time you leave. We will convert you,” said Athletic Director Jeff Nations, chuckling.

The concert with Head was arranged through Assistant Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Blake Ware, according to Nation.

“Sundance actually played for Blake’s peewee football team many years ago. They have had a relationship since then. Sundance was pumped to come out and have a good time with us and help us get our season kicked off,” Nations said.

If participation in summer camps is any indication as to the level of commitment from athletes to the upcoming seasons, then Dayton ISD should enjoy good results in all sports, according to Nations.

“I am really excited about the fall. I have seen the dedication from the players and coaches throughout this summer. Our participation numbers have been really good, so that should translate in a good way to our fall sports,” Nations said.

The free concert with Sundance Head will be held from 7:30 to 8 p.m. in Bronco Stadium. Throughout the concert and the kickoff event, the concession stand will be open for refreshments.

Seating will be general admission, with one condition, said Nations.

“Even if you aren’t a Dayton Bronco, everyone will be sitting on our home side that night,” said Nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

