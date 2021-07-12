Moth Night Out returns to the Trinity River Refuge July 23

Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge will host its Annual Moth Night Out Event, Friday, July 23, as part of National Moth Week events occurring across the country.

Interested folks will meet at the Refuge Headquarters building at 9 p.m. to see and photograph some of the over 950 species of moths documented around the building’s security lights. Black lights and mercury vapor lights will also be used.

Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge Biologist, Laurie Lomas Gonzales, will talk about “The Moths at night, need less light.” She will be discussing the plight of moths, light pollution, and simple steps you can do at home to help moths at home. Her talk will begin at 9 p.m. Stuart Marcus will lead moth identification outside starting around 9:30 p.m.

National Moth Week provides a much-needed spotlight on moths and their ecological importance as well as their incredible biodiversity. National Moth Week offers everyone, everywhere a unique opportunity to become a Citizen Scientist and contribute scientific data about moths.

Numerous organizations around the world have partnered with National Moth Week and are supporting the event. Through partnerships with major online biological data depositories, National Moth Week participants can help map moth distribution and provide needed information on other life history aspects around the globe.

Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters building is located at 601 FM 1011 Liberty, Texas. It is directly across the street from the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center.

Call the Refuge office at 936-336-9786 for more information. All ages are invited, but we will be here until late in the evening. Hope to see many new faces, especially children, on July 23.

If you are not yet fully vaccinated, wearing a mask is required in federal buildings and outdoors on federal land when social distancing cannot be maintained.

