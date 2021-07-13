Charlie Lee McGee, age 79, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born July 16, 1941 in Shepherd, Texas to parents WA and Ruth McGee who preceded him in death along with his sister, Janie Johnson; and brother, Billy McGee.

Survivors include his wife, Paula McGee; son, Ronnie McGee; daughters, Tammy Medina

and Diana Sarno; sisters, Blanche Ridley, Gayle Griswold, and Julia Vasquez; grandchildren, Joseph Medina, Crystal Medina, and Ross Tullos; great-grandchildren, Tatiana Jones, Ashton Medina, Lexi Tullos,

Landon Medina, Amarissa Alvarez, Olivia Piatero, Taylor Tullos, Karma Platero, Presley Tullos, Cole Tullos and Braxton Medina; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

