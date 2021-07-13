Shirley (Thompson) Coats passed from this life in the early afternoon of Tuesday July 6th, 2021 at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer. I am sure she has found the animal section of heaven and has already become the keeper of several cats and dogs! She was born in Houston on March 22nd, 1950 to Arthur Thompson and Ivah Martin who both precede her in death. She was one of 5 children to Ivah all to of which have also preceded her in death. Shirley married her soulmate of 51 years, William Coats Sr on January 30th, 1970 in Houston, TX. They lived in Cleveland for a bit before settling in Houston where they would become quite the entrepreneurs running several successful businesses which include a wrecker service and storage lot, auto parts and metal recycling center. Shirley also held several jobs that included an associate at Kmart and part of the catering crew for Continental Airlines. Along the way she and William enjoyed investing in real estate and rebuilding classic cars and participating in hot rod swap meets. Several times a year you could find them in Las Vegas as one of their favorite getaway destinations. One of her passions included designing and building their ranch in Crockett, TX where they would spend most weekends raising black angus cattle. She absolutely loved the country and swore she would never live in a subdivision again. When the ranch became too much for them, they bought property in Cleveland to come back to where they began and downsized to 23 acres with cattle, horses and her beloved dogs and cats. She enjoyed animals so much that she supported several animal charities. Shirley loved to sit on her wrap around porch and enjoy the country living. You could find her in the evenings enjoying her coffee and conversation with friends and family or planning her next gardening project. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchild dearly and was always excited to hear about their achievements. She will be dearly missed by many.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday July 17th, 2021 at 4pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home at 303 E Crockett St, Cleveland, TX 77327

Visitation will be from 3-4pm in the parlor before services.

While flowers are welcome, donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center Research in Shirley Coats name would also be appreciated. https://www.facebook.com/100056841577816/posts/307580994479951/?d=n

