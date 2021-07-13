Felipa Galvan de Hernandez, 67, of Liberty passed away on July 11, 2021 at her home. She was born April 11, 1954 in Mexico to parents Victorio Galvan and Santana Castillo Gavan.

Felipa is survived by her parents, Victorio Galvan and Santana Castillo; grandparents, Ramona Cruz; husband, Eleuterio Hernández; daughters, Hortencia Acuna; sons, Adan Hernández, Bidal Hernández, Jaime Hernández; sisters, Luisa Larios, Clara Padilla, Delia Castillo, Margarita Galvan, Fabian Galvan, and Martin Galvan; sisters, Luisa Larios, Clara Padilla, Delia Castillo, Margarita Galvan; brothers, Fabian Galvan, Martin Galvan, Esteban Galvan, Elipido Galvan; grandchildren, Carolina Acuna, Alan Acuna, Denisse Acuna, Brissett Acuna, Eillany Acuna, Adan Hernández, Jr., Aron Hernández, Ulises Hernández, Raul Hernández, Julian Hernández, Ruby Hernández, and Jennifer Hernández; also numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation for Felipa will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty with Father Paul Kahan, SVD officiating. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

