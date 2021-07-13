Hollie Stevenson Wright, Jr., 72, of Honey Island, TX passed away at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, TX on Friday, July 9, 2021. Mr. Wright was born June 16, 1949, in Liberty, TX to the late Hollie Stevenson Wright, Sr. and Florence Elizabeth Haynes. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Wright is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Jean Wright; son, Thomas “Sonny” Wright; brothers, Burton Allen “Mike” Wright, Floyd Wright, Tommy Wright, and Frank “Modey” Wright; and sisters, Sue Burden and Pat Bennett.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Hollie Stevenson Wright III and wife, Maudie of Honey Island, TX; daughter, Melanie Pina of Groves, TX; brothers, Billy Wright of Lumberton, TX, Carl Wright of Silsbee, TX, and John Wright of Vidor, TX; sisters, Alice Mayberry of Silsbee, TX, and Robin Wright of League City, TX; grandchildren, Michael, Skylar, Emilio, Emily, Brandi, Shelly, Hannah, and Alex; great-grandchildren, Alexis, K’Lynn, Kamden, Zoey, Ava and Walker; numerous nieces and nephews; and host of loving family and friends.

Cremation Services are under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

