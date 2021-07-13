James Thomas Cope, 86, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, November 20, 1934 in Pennington, Texas to Charles Andy Cope and Mary Lee (Seale) Cope, both of whom have preceded him in death. James was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Cope along with eight of his brothers and sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Douglas Cope, Joseph Cope, and Becky McDonald; brother, Roger Cope and wife Danitza; grandchildren, Kelley Gaskin and husband Glen, Rusty Cope and wife Melissa, Christopher Cope and wife Justeen, and Elizabeth MacPherson and husband Jack; great-grandchildren, Taryn Solarczyk, Brayden Cope, Grayson Cope, Stella Gaskin, Markus Cope, Caleb Cope, Persephonie Cope, Niklaus Cope, and Danica Cope; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Internment for James will be held at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.

