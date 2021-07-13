Edward Lee Weiss, 76, of Cleveland, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was born on Friday, September 15, 1944, in Houston, Texas to Edward Lee Weiss and Fern Dell (Petty) Weiss, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years Carolyn Weiss; children, Karen Ann Choate and husband Larry, Richard Lee Weiss and wife Lori, Donald Edward Weiss and wife Amber, and Delmarie Bogs and husband Joshua; brother, Joseph Glen Weiss; grandchildren, Amos, Brandon, David, Rita, Leanna, Gregory, Colton, Matthew, Tiffany, Ashley, Christy, Brandy, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Emma, Elliott, Alice, Cambrie, Malaree, Emmaleigh, Everly, and Carson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

