Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 11, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in by the Liberty County Jail on July 11, 2021:

  • Gore, David Michael – Expired Driver’s License
  • Padilla-Vega, Obed – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated
  • Rollins, Joshua Level – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Vailes, Ray Charles – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Johnson, Modriques Rasheed – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
