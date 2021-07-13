Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 11, 2021

The following people were booked in by the Liberty County Jail on July 11, 2021:
- Gore, David Michael – Expired Driver’s License
- Padilla-Vega, Obed – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated
- Rollins, Joshua Level – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Vailes, Ray Charles – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Johnson, Modriques Rasheed – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana