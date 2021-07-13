Babin backs action to force Texas Democrats back to Austin

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) on Tuesday released the following statement on his letter to the Sergeant at Arms (SAA) of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate urging them to fully cooperate with any requests from Texas state officials for their assistance with resolving the matter and possible extradition of Texas legislators who fled to Washington in order to prevent a quorum at the State Capitol in Austin.

“The coordinated, deliberate, and apparently open-ended plan by certain Texas Democrat legislators to walk off the job, travel on private jets financed by shadowy special interests, and set up shop in the liberal utopia of Washington, DC is one of the most shameful episodes in the history of our state – far exceeding even the similar 2003 road trip across the border to New Mexico or the walk-out a few weeks ago at the end of the regular session” said Babin. “Just as they are in Congress, the rules of the Texas Legislature are clear: so long as one holds an office as a Representative or a Senator, the privileges and paycheck of that job allows for the Sergeant at Arms and other state officials to compel them to attend sessions of the legislature. My request is simple: that if asked, the Sergeant at Arms of the House and Senate in Congress do what is right and obey the same extradition request they surely would for any other law-breaker in Texas.”

Read the full letter below:

July 13, 2021

The Honorable William J. Walker

Sergeant at Arms – U.S. House of Representatives

H-124, U.S. Capitol

Washington, DC 20515

The Honorable Karen Gibson

Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper – U.S. Senate

S-151, U.S. Capitol

Washington, DC 20510

Dear Mr. Walker and Ms. Gibson:

As the United States Representative for the 36th District of Texas, I respectfully request your assistance and cooperation in helping to ensure that our legislators fulfill the oath they have taken to the Constitution and citizens of our state.

As you know, a significant number of Democratic state legislators from Texas devised and executed a coordinated deliberate scheme, using chartered transportation, to flee the boundaries of the state of Texas. This was done for the sole purpose of denying a quorum and blocking further consideration of legislation during the special legislative session currently underway at the state capitol in Austin. According to reports, they now plan to remain in Washington as long as necessary to deny a quorum and thwart the efforts of Governor Abbott and legislative leaders to enact new voter integrity legislation and other matters under consideration. Just this morning, they engaged in the first of perhaps many planned events to publicize their efforts on the East Plaza, which is obviously on the grounds, and under the legal jurisdiction of the United States Congress.

Accordingly, I ask that you fully cooperate with the Texas State Police, the Texas Rangers, and the Sergeant at Arms of the Texas House and Senate in any request for extradition and remanding of Texas legislators who have abdicated their responsibility by relocating to the United States Capitol while the legislature is legally in session. Texas and the U.S. Congress have established primary authority and precedent that authorizes a legislative body to take action to compel attendance at legislative sessions. These requests should be seen as both a courtesy and responsibility from this legislative body in which we serve to our counterparts in Austin. The Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies in the Washington area work every day to assist with extraditing fugitives and criminals from other jurisdictions, and this situation deserves no less. Any legislator who wishes to remain in Washington in defiance of a documented extradition request can do so by tendering their resignation and allowing their seat to be filled in a special election.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter and to expeditiously considering any formal requests from Texas state government officials. Please contact my office if I may be of any assistance to you in this matter.

Sincerely,



Brian Babin, D.D.S.

United States Representative (TX-36)

