Cleveland cheerleaders claim honors at SHSU contest

Hard work paid off for the Cleveland High School varsity cheer team last week when they traveled to Sam Houston State University to participate in NCA Cheer Camp. While at the camp, the Cleveland squad was the only team to earn the spirit stick four times.

They also received the following awards:

16 All American Nominees (the entire varsity team)

5 All American Cheerleaders – Hannah Clark, Mackenzie Allen, Angel Perez, Edith Miranda and Ambry Lloyd Banda

Superior Ribbon Team Band Chant

Superior Ribbon Team Chant

Superior Ribbon Team Cheer

Team Herkie Award

Pay it Forward Award – Kale Wood

Stunt S.A.F.E. Award

1st Place Top Team Band Chant in Final Competitions

1st Place Top Team Cheer in Final Competitions

NCA Spirit Award (Given to one team that exemplifies being a cheerleader at camp all week)

NCA Superior Coaches Award (Given to one program by staff at camp

Additionally, they earned the bid to compete in the NCA Nationals.

