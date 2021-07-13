Cleveland cheerleaders claim honors at SHSU contest

Hard work paid off for the Cleveland High School varsity cheer team last week when they traveled to Sam Houston State University to participate in NCA Cheer Camp. While at the camp, the Cleveland squad was the only team to earn the spirit stick four times.
They also received the following awards:
- 16 All American Nominees (the entire varsity team)
- 5 All American Cheerleaders – Hannah Clark, Mackenzie Allen, Angel Perez, Edith Miranda and Ambry Lloyd Banda
- Superior Ribbon Team Band Chant
- Superior Ribbon Team Chant
- Superior Ribbon Team Cheer
- Team Herkie Award
- Pay it Forward Award – Kale Wood
- Stunt S.A.F.E. Award
- 1st Place Top Team Band Chant in Final Competitions
- 1st Place Top Team Cheer in Final Competitions
- NCA Spirit Award (Given to one team that exemplifies being a cheerleader at camp all week)
- NCA Superior Coaches Award (Given to one program by staff at camp
Additionally, they earned the bid to compete in the NCA Nationals.