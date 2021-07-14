City of Mont Belvieu, Barbers Hill ISD hosting rescheduled ‘Parade of Champions’ on Thursday

Not just one, but two state 5A titles have come home to Mont Belvieu. The Barbers Hill Lady Eagles softball team captured the title on June 5 by beating Aledo 4-1 in a showdown in Austin. Then, on June 12, it was the Barbers Hill baseball team’s turn at Dell Diamond in Round Rock where they took down Hallsville 2-1 and hoisted up the 5A championship trophy.

This is the first state title for both teams and the first time in UIL 5A competition that one school has won both titles in the same year.

To celebrate an amazing year and two titles, the City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD are partnering on a Parade of Champions that will take place on Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m. along Eagle Drive. The parade will depart from the BHISD Administration Building (9600 Eagle Dr., Mont Belvieu) and then travel north ending at Barbers Hill High School. The parade will feature both the state champion softball and baseball teams as well as the cheer squad and the Soaring Eagle Band.

The parade was originally scheduled for the evening of June 15, but had to be canceled due to storms that blew into the area that evening.

Road closure information

Eagle Drive will be closed from Eagle Creek Dr. to Wilburn Ranch Dr. from 6:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. to allow for a safe parade for both the participants and bystanders. Both the public and media should plan to arrive at their desired viewing location prior to 6:45 p.m.

Meet-and-greet event

Barbers Hill ISD will be hosting a meet and greet event with both teams’ players and coaches at 8:00 p.m. at the Barbers Hill Indoor Practice Facility following the parade. Families and fans of all ages are encouraged to come and meet the teams, have balls and shirts autographed, and take a lot of pictures.

