Joel “Joe” Howard Gentry, 70, of Cove, Texas, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born on January 29, 1951, in Rome, Georgia to the late Howard and Flossie Lee Gentry. Joe graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, class of 1969.

Joe was just a young boy when he started tinkering with motors, taking in all that he could and figuring them out. He developed a passion for working on motors and cars, becoming a very skilled and accomplished mechanic. Joe was the proud owner of Gentry Automotive in Baytown, dedicated to serving the community for more than forty years. He was a true perfectionist, someone who took pride in everything he did and it definitely was seen in his work.

Joe was an honest and giving man, very generous and loved by many. He was a loving husband, father, “Poppy”, brother, and friend to many. As a young man, you would often find him and his cars on Texas Avenue or Tri-City Beach Road with his close buddies. Joe cherished this era, as it was a time filled with fast cars and plenty of shenanigans. Cars and racing were a constant in Joe’s life, which led to many lasting relationships and endless stories. Joe was known to be a prankster, notorious for shooting bottle rockets off at others when he caught them not looking! He was an avid lover of animals and the biggest Blue Bell ice cream fan. Joe will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Fred, Wayne, and Larry; Brenda Gentry, and his many beloved canine companions with a special nod to Lizzy. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, Denise “Neicy Lynn” Gentry of Cove; his children Dana Kay Ard and husband Tommy of Mont Belvieu and Joey Gentry and wife Coty of Mont Belvieu; his stepdaughters Cary Lynn Edwards and husband Scott of Taylor and Dana Renee Marley of Austin; his grandchildren Danielle Bekah, Zachary, Jackson, Easton, Jeffrey, Evan and Emma; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A private graveside burial will be held. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, July 16, 2021, in The Tower Club at Houston Raceway Park, 2525 S. FM 565, Baytown, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s honor to the City of Mont Belvieu Animal Shelter, 3831 Perry Avenue, Mont Belvieu, Texas 77523, and (281) 576-2417 or to the City of Baytown Animal and Adoption Services, 705 N. Robert C. Lanier Drive, Baytown, Texas 77521 (281) 422-7600.

To send flowers to Joe’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

