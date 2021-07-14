Emilie Choate Martin, 89, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, July 11, 2021, in La Porte, Texas. She was born on August 16, 1931, in Shiro, Texas to the late C.W. and Laura Prevost Choate. Emilie’s family moved to the Anahuac area when she was just a young girl.

Emilie enjoyed reading books and watching television. She also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Emilie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Emilie was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband William “Leroy” Martin; her sisters Pearl McKenna and Jeanette Wiggins; and her grandson Aaron Dunlap. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Chuck Martin and wife Dominga of La Porte, William “Billy” Leroy Martin, Jr. and wife Susan of La Porte and Renee Winters and husband Walter of Votaw; her granddaughter Kayla Martin and her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Anahuac Cemetery, with Pastor Bob Hotten officiating.

