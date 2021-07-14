Terry Leonida Cherry joined her Lord and Savior on July 12 in Cleveland, Texas. She was a woman with a wonderful personality, very humorous, and a warm loving heart. Her sense of humor was so strong you couldn’t be around her without laughing. She was born in Goose Creek to Horace and Billie Cherry on March 27, 1943. She attended Anson Jones Elementary, Horace Mann Jr. High, and R.E. Lee High School. She was married at 16 and joined her military husband in Germany. She gave birth to a baby girl before returning home. She later had 2 sons and lived in Cleveland. She was an accomplished artist, crocheted, excellent cook, and avid reader. She married again and traveled the United States with her husband as he worked a pipeline for 14 years. She became single and moved to Blessing Living with her sister. She joined Cecil Lee American Legion 649. She returned to Cleveland and lived 8 years at Azalea Terrace. She was a member of the Eastern Star for 42 years. She is survived by her children Cheryl Jaques, Clif Moore (Angie), Troy Moore (Rhonda), 10 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Linda Hendricks (Erwin) and Twyla Greer. She also has numerous nieces and nephews. Special cousins, Diane and Fred Rankin, and Ron and Sheila Brooks. She was also a devoted member of Country Cowboy Baptist Church where her son Troy is pastor. Her visitation will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow immediately at Ryan Cemetery. Bro. Troy Moore officiating. A meal will be provided after the services at Country Cowboy Church, 1518 CR 318, Cleveland, Texas.

Pallbearers for the service will be Robert Erwin, Cyle Russell, Christopher Knight, Nicholas Knight, Mac Blocker, and Skip Brown.

Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Hendricks, Josh Sackett, and Mike Sackett.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Leonida Cherry, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

