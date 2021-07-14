Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 12, 2021:

Stolich, Michael Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention, False Report to Police Officer and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Carter, Bryan Devon – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Young, Kendrick Michael – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery and Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Wilson, Tytiana Michelle – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Hernandez, Jose Renee – Parole Violation-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Lester, Eugene Allen – Parole Violation

Grace, Kari Mlynn – Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Speeding

Alexander, Justin Tyler – Public Intoxication

Corona, Sergio Alberto – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Zamora, Santiago Jr. – Parole Violation

