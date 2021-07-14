Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 12, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 12, 2021:

  • Stolich, Michael Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention, False Report to Police Officer and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Carter, Bryan Devon – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Young, Kendrick Michael – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery and Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Wilson, Tytiana Michelle – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Hernandez, Jose Renee – Parole Violation-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Lester, Eugene Allen – Parole Violation
  • Grace, Kari Mlynn – Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Speeding
  • Alexander, Justin Tyler – Public Intoxication
  • Corona, Sergio Alberto – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Zamora, Santiago Jr. – Parole Violation
