Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 12, 2021:
- Stolich, Michael Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention, False Report to Police Officer and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Carter, Bryan Devon – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Young, Kendrick Michael – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery and Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Wilson, Tytiana Michelle – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Hernandez, Jose Renee – Parole Violation-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Lester, Eugene Allen – Parole Violation
- Grace, Kari Mlynn – Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Speeding
- Alexander, Justin Tyler – Public Intoxication
- Corona, Sergio Alberto – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Zamora, Santiago Jr. – Parole Violation
