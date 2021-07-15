Francis Albert Sweat, 83, passed away on July 13, 2021, at home in Houston. He was born January 21, 1938, in Bay of St. Louis, Mississippi to parents Daniel and Johnnie Mae Sweat.

Mr. Sweat was a longtime resident of Dayton and was previously of Orange. He was a former US Merchant Marine and was retired from his work in chemical plants. Francis enjoyed woodworking and carpentry. He recently took a course to be certified to work on small engines.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Sweat and Johnnie Mae Leggett Sweat, his wife, Mary Lou Sweat and daughter, Janice Vercher.

He is survived by his sons, Bobby Sweat, Joseph Breland, Tommy Breland, Jerry Breland and Rodney Breland; daughter, Donna Sweat; grandchildren, Lucy, Stacy, Julia, Joseph Jr, Gene, Troy, Samantha, Rusty, Clifton, Becky, Shawn, Jerry Jr. and April; numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Mr. Sweat will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

